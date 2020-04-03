Acclaimed industrialist Khawaja Jalauddin donates 500 safety kits for doctors, paramedics

Chairman Multan Dry Port Trust and former president MCCI, Khawaja Jalauddin Roomi, donated 500 Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) for doctors, staff nurses and paramedics to fight COVID-19 effectively

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Multan Dry Port Trust and former president MCCI, Khawaja Jalauddin Roomi, donated 500 Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) for doctors, staff nurses and paramedics to fight COVID-19 effectively.

He handed over the PPEs to Commissioner Multan Division, Shan-ul-Haq at his office here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he pledged to provide more safety material for heros of the nation soon.

Former president Multan Chamber of Commerce &Industry (MCCI) stated that they could not leave the people on the mercy of pandemic adding that they would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the divisional and district administration in these hard times.

Khawaja Jalauddin Roomi said that they were also supplying ration to the needy and deserving people at their doorstep.

Mahmood group of industries had always stood by the govt and local administration in troubled times in the past too, he recalled.

Commissioner paid tribute to philanthropists and MCCI for their services for the citizens.

Director Development, Waqas Khakwani and ACG, Khawaja Umair were also present on the occasion.