Acclaimed Islamic Scholars To Address ‘Dastarbandi’ Ceremony At Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, on Wednesday informed that a revered ceremony of Khatam-e-Bukhari Sharif and Dastarbandi (turban tying) at Akora Khattak.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 18, where approximately 1,500 scholars are expected to receive the turban, said a press release issued here.

The ceremony will feature a concluding sermon from the Bukhari Sharif and an address by Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq, the Chancellor of Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania. Additionally, social prayers will be conducted during the event.

Notable figures, including Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, will deliver key speeches focusing on the benefits of educational institutions, particularly the services of Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania, and the global dissemination of Islamic principles through religious, political, and educational organizations.

The speakers will also address the mission of the late scholar Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, emphasizing his commitment to truthfulness against falsehood and his vision for the advancement of Islamic teachings. The event aims to unite Muslims worldwide through prayers for the challenges and issues facing Muslims in Pakistan and around the globe.

With an expected attendance of over 100,000 Muslims, the ceremony has invited scholars, theologians, and distinguished personalities from across the country to share insights on education, peace, and brotherhood.

