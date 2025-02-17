Acclaimed Portuguese Journalist Teresa Nicolau Visits Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Renowned Portuguese journalist and author Teresa Nicolau arrives in Pakistan this week, invited by the Portuguese Embassy.
Nicolau will participate in events in Islamabad and Lahore, including the 2025 Lahore Literary Festival, said in a press release issued by Portuguese embassy.
A distinguished journalist and author, Nicolau is known for her insightful storytelling and analysis of culture and media's influence on public discourse.
She has made significant contributions to Portuguese journalism and literature.
During her visit, Nicolau will engage in panel discussions, academic visits, and interactive sessions, sharing her expertise and fostering cross-cultural literary and cultural exchanges between Portugal and Pakistan.
