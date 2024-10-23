Acclaimed Professor Dr Fazal Raheem Qasuria Passes Away
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 07:12 PM
A renowned academician and brother of former Provincial Minister Abdul Haleem Qasuria, Dr. Fazal Raheem Qasuria passed away here on Wednesday
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A renowned academician and brother of former Provincial Minister Abdul Haleem Qasuria, Dr. Fazal Raheem Qasuria passed away here on Wednesday.
He left behind a son named Asif Khan Qasuria and four daughters to mourn. His funeral was offered at Qasuria Pump, Qasuria Town on Multan road here which was attended by a large number of people hailing from all walks of life including government officers, prominent politicians, leaders of religious parties and other dignitaries. He was suffering from cancer.
He was known as an authority in the field of Mass Communication across the globe. He obtained his Masters degree in English from Peshawar University, Peshawar, as well as he was Gold Medalist in Masters in Journalism from Gomal University.
He also obtained MS and PhD degrees in Mass Communication from America.
Dr Fazal Raheem served the Mass Communication departments of Gomal University and Allama Iqbal Open University as a Chairman. Later, he went to International Islami University, Malasia where he made his name in the field of Mass Communication.
On his return from Malasia, he was appointed as professor at NUST University. Later, he went to Saudi Arabia where he served Ummulqura University as a professor. In the recent past, he was serving Fauji Foundation University as Dean of Social Sciences.
