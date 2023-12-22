Open Menu

Acclaimed Singer Surraiya Multanikr Gets 'Lifetime Achievement Award'

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Multan Arts Council bestowed living legend and Pride of Performance singer, Surraiya Multanikr with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her meritorious services to the music industry.  

The award was presented to her in a ceremony titled “ Hum Na Bhooolay Tujay” (We did not forget You) held in connection with Melody Queen  Noor Jehan  23rd death anniversary at Multan Arts Council here on late Friday night.

Secretary of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education South Punjab, Afzal  Nasir Khan, Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar along with Director Arts Council, Dr Riaz Humdani gave her the award.

The iconic singer received a standing ovation from the audience and the hall was thunder with a round of applause when she received the award.

The celebrated singer thanked Punjab Arts Council Multan for the award.

She sang  “ Bare BeMurawat Hain Yeh Husn Walay”  with her daughter Rahat Bano Multanikr which mesmerized the audience.  It merits mentioning here she is mostly known as a playback singer who gained speared recognition with her song “ Bare Be Muratwat Hain Yeh Husn Walay, Kahin Dil Laganey ki Koshish Na Karna penned by renowned poet Masroor Anwar for film " Badnaam".

APP/mjk

