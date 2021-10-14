Acclaimed stand-up comedian Hafiz Sajjad dies

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Celebrated stand-up comedian Hafiz Sajjad better known as " Bagga" among his fans and friends due to his complexion died of protracted illness here on Thursday.

He was over 65.

The deceased was suffering from different ailments including dementia for a long time and was bed-ridden.

Producer Qamar Zaidi introduced him into showbiz in 1970. The skin and face colour of the artist was white because he was suffering from Albinism.

Interestingly, his complexion won him name in the theatre and he made the people laugh by his spontaneity besides colour.

His career spanned over 40 years, wherein he worked in numerous stage and tv dramas.

The artist worked with almost all known actors of the industry.

Funeral prayer of the comedian were offered near Civil Hospital which was attended by good number of local artistes and others.

Later, he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.