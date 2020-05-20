Accord between 2 Afghan leaders to expedite start of intra-Afghan negotiations; Special reps on Afghanistan affairs expect

The special representatives on Afghanistan affairs of Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran have welcomed the agreement between the two main political leaders in Afghanistan and expressed the hope that this important event would expedite start of Intra-Afghan negotiations

The special representatives on Afghanistan affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, People's Republic of China, Russian Federation, and Islamic Republic of Iran Monday held a virtual meeting and exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan and the peace and reconciliation process thereof.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson on Tuesday, a joint statement issued by the special representatives reiterated their respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and the decision of its people on their future and development path.

It supported the "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned" peace and reconciliation process, believing that the inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations were the only way to realize the Afghan national reconciliation, leading to prompt end of the prolonged conflict.

The statement called on all Afghan ethnic groups�and parties, including Taliban to act upon the opportunities preparing the situation to launch the intra-Afghan negotiations as soon as possible. It supported Afghanistan to achieve comprehensive and sustainable peace at an early date.

According to the joint statement, the four sides, paying close attention to the follow-up developments resulting in exit of foreign troops from Afghanistan, called on foreign troops to withdraw in an orderly and responsible way so that the situation in Afghanistan would experience a steady transition.

The statement supported release of prisoners and detainees, held by all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan and hoped that the Resolution 2513(2020) of the United Nations Security Council could be observed and implemented.

It also supported the initiative of United Nations Secretary General Antanio Guterres for the universal ceasefire and called for a simultaneous declaration of a comprehensive ceasefire throughout Afghanistan as agreed among parties to the conflict.

The four sides, expressing their concerns with the serious terrorism threat existing in Afghanistan, urged all sides in Afghanistan to take decisive action against Al-Qaeda, ISIL, ETIM, TTP and other international terrorist organizations operating against regional countries, and to completely eradicate the production and trafficking of narcotics in the country.

They reaffirmed their support to Afghanistan to overcome the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and welcomed the international community to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The joint statement underscored that the repatriation and reintegration of Afghan refugees should be part of any peace and reconciliation process and called upon the international community to support time bound return of Afghan refugees with dignity and honour.

The four sides agreed to maintain the contact on the Afghanistan issue and work together to advance the Afghan peace reconciliation and reconstruction process.

This joint statement was issued on May 18, in Moscow, Beijing, Tehran and Islamabad in Russian, Chinese, Persian and English languages respectively, the Foreign Office spokesperson maintained.