Accord Inked To Develop Nehr-e-Khayyam As A Recreational Facility

Wed 12th February 2020 | 08:12 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sindh government and People and Nature Initiative (PANI) have entered an agreement for development of Nehr-e-Khayyam as an environment-friendly recreational facility for the public.

The agreement signing ceremony between PANI, an organization of leading architects and donors and Government of Sindh was held at the Sindh chief minister's House on Wednesday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, Mayor Waseem Akhtar, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, Managing Director Water board Asadullah Khan, Director General (DG) KDA Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, Architect Hamir Soomro, President PANI Shahid Abullah and Provincial Secretary Jameel Yusuf were present on the occasion.

Shahid Abdullah signed the agreement on behalf of PANI, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter for the KMC, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh for the Sindh Government, Asadullah Khan for the KWSB and Dr Saif-ur-Rehamn on behalf of KDA.

PANI has proposed to clean the sewage water flowing into the Nehr through the indigenous, sustainable `reed bed' technology which has been successfully employed in several global locations as well as in Karachi.

NESPAK will provide the engineering design and other works connected with the project.

On both sides of one kilometer long Nehr-e-Khayyam, PANI has agreed to plant trees and bushes and create jogging tracks and viewing decks, accessible to the public as a recreational facility.

The Sindh CM's main concern was to treat the sewage water and prevent pollution to create an urban forest in the city center for the public to enjoy in a green and environmentally friendly surrounding.

Migrating birds visiting the adjoining mangroves will also have a larger area to inhabit and breed.

Speaking on the occasion of signing ceremony, the Sindh CM said that the Nehr-e-Khayyam park would be a beautiful recreational space in Karachi.

This is an ideal example of a public-private-partnership that will be a trail blazer for other provinces to adopt it across the country, he said.

Jameel Yousuf said that an study is also being carried out to initiate the development of the first Wetland Park adjacent to the Malir Naddi, as proposed by the Chief Minister.

This will be another innovation in the development of public spaces as environment friendly escapes for the people of the city, he added.

The Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah is expected to inaugurate the project on February 16, while the students of Karachi Grammar school are invited by PANI for the plantation ceremony on the same day.

