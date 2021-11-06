UrduPoint.com

Accord Signed To Power GCU With Clean Energy

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:05 PM

Accord signed to power GCU with clean energy

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has launched a project to power its main campus with clean energy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has launched a project to power its main campus with clean energy.

In this regard, an accord was signed here on Saturday to install solar power panels across the rooftops of the University's main campus.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and a reputed solar company, Shams (Pvt) Limited, Chief Executive Officer Omer Malik signed the agreement for purchase of solar equipment after fulfillment of all codal formalities in collaboration with the Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA).

Abdur Rahman, the programme manager of PEECA, and senior officials of the university, were also present.

Prof Zaidi said the project would not only reduce 50 per cent electricity cost of the university but also help in reduction of environment pollution.

He said that the University was purchasing solar equipment on deferred payment model with net metering and for the next 25 years, all repairs, maintenance and replacement of solar panels and allied equipment would be made by the seller company.

The VC believed the project would inspire other universities of Pakistan to shift their electricity needs on solar energy. He asked the solar company to provide internship opportunities to the electrical engineering students of GCU, and involve them in the solar energy projects.

Omer Malik said that the empty roofs of GCU would be converted into power houses and the University would not have to bear any installation or maintenance cost. He said this project would be role model for other universities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Electricity Punjab Company GCU All Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

IHRA start crackdown on private Covid-19 test prov ..

IHRA start crackdown on private Covid-19 test providers

39 seconds ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Australia beat West Indies by ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets

16 minutes ago
 First Subway Line Opens in Vietnam One Decade Afte ..

First Subway Line Opens in Vietnam One Decade After Construction Began - Reports

41 seconds ago
 Provision of basic services to citizens at doorste ..

Provision of basic services to citizens at doorsteps top priority: Dr Akhtar Mal ..

42 seconds ago
 SAPM Malik Amir Dogar visits sports complex to rev ..

SAPM Malik Amir Dogar visits sports complex to review ongoing uplift projects

44 seconds ago
 Sindh kick-boxing elections on Nov 9

Sindh kick-boxing elections on Nov 9

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.