Accord signed to power GCU with clean energy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has launched a project to power its main campus with clean energy.

In this regard, an accord was signed here on Saturday to install solar power panels across the rooftops of the University's main campus.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and a reputed solar company, Shams (Pvt) Limited, Chief Executive Officer Omer Malik signed the agreement for purchase of solar equipment after fulfillment of all codal formalities in collaboration with the Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA).

Abdur Rahman, the programme manager of PEECA, and senior officials of the university, were also present.

Prof Zaidi said the project would not only reduce 50 per cent electricity cost of the university but also help in reduction of environment pollution.

He said that the University was purchasing solar equipment on deferred payment model with net metering and for the next 25 years, all repairs, maintenance and replacement of solar panels and allied equipment would be made by the seller company.

The VC believed the project would inspire other universities of Pakistan to shift their electricity needs on solar energy. He asked the solar company to provide internship opportunities to the electrical engineering students of GCU, and involve them in the solar energy projects.

Omer Malik said that the empty roofs of GCU would be converted into power houses and the University would not have to bear any installation or maintenance cost. He said this project would be role model for other universities.