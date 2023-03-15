Accord with 16 foreign countries in final stages to provide jobs to youth: Turi

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Wednesday said that the agreement with 16 countries was in the final stages after which he hoped that thousands of youth would get employment opportunities in foreign states

He said that so far more than 0, 6 million youths have been provided employment abroad. He expressed these views while addressing the cheque distribution ceremony organized by the Workers Welfare Board.

Provincial Secretary Workers Welfare board Zulfiqar Ahmed, Chairman Workers Welfare Board and Secretary Labour and Manpower Tariq Qamar Baloch, Secretary Workers Welfare Board Sirajuddin Musakhel also addressed the event.

Focal Person Workers Welfare Board Schools People's Party Women's Wing Provincial Vice President Mah Jabeen Khalid Jamali, Sakina Abdullah, Peoples Party Provincial Leader Haji Khan Muhammad Bareach, Shahjahan Gujjar, Akhtar Baloch, President of All Pakistan Labor Federation Lala Sultan Muhammad Khan, President of All Pakistan Mines Federation.

Haji Noor Muhammad, Pir Muhammad Kakar and others were also present. Addressing at the ceremony, the federal minister said that since he assumed the portfolio of the ministry, he had made every effort to address the problems of the workers.

On the direction of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said that he was visiting the provinces from time to time to listen to the workers' problems and solve them.

He said that currently, 1,265 schools were working in the country under the auspices of Workers Welfare Board.

"Apart from the children of miners and workers, more than 62,000 private students are receiving education. Shortage of teachers in schools has been met," he noted.

He said that vocational institutes would be opened in the province to make the youth of Balochistan skilled so that they could be sent abroad for employment by teaching them various skills.

He said that currently, 65 per cent of Pakistan's population consists of youth, and stressed to utilize the skills of youth so that the country could be developed.

He said that the agreement with 16 countries of Pakistan was in the final stages, after which lakhs of youth would get employment opportunities in foreign countries.

Secretary Workers Welfare Board Zulfikar Ahmed, Chairman Workers Welfare Board and Secretary Labor and Manpower Tariq Qamar Baloch, Secretary Workers Welfare Board Sirajuddin Musakhel said that due to the personal efforts of the Federal Minister, the death grant of workers and miners has been increased from 0, 6 million to 0.8 million while the marriage grant has been increased from 0.2 million to 0.4 million rupees.

They said that there was a shortage of teachers in the schools run by the Workers' Board, but now the shortage of teachers has been removed in all the schools of the province, apart from free education, books, copies and uniforms were being provided to the children in the schools.

They said that no death grant case was pending in Balochistan adding that currently 90 percent women were working at home in the province, they were being registered in the Workers Welfare Board and the people working in fisheries in the province have also been declared as workers.

On this occasion, Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi also distributed the check of Death and Marriage Grant.

He also gave a prize of 25 thousand rupees to Asia, Hafeezullah, a student of the school run under the Workers Welfare Board in Nawan Killi for securing a position in the matriculation examination.