Accords signed by Pakistan, Tajikistan to further strengthen bilateral cooperation: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday expressed his confidence that the visit of President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan to Pakistan and the signing of various accords would further strengthen relations between the two brotherly nations.

The president expressed these views while speaking at a state banquet he hosted in the honour of President Rahmon here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He said Pakistan and Tajikistan, which have common culture, traditions, faith and history, enjoyed close and fraternal relations, and their people had love for each other.

President Alvi congratulated his counterpart from Tajikistan over assuming the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

He described Tajikistan as a close neighbour and an important partner of Pakistan in the landlocked Central Asian Republics (CARs). "We are so close that it takes more time to travelling from Islamabad to Karachi than Dushanbe," he remarked.

The president was confident that the relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan in the areas of trade and industry would further strengthen through enhanced exchange of leadership visits as well as people-to-people contacts.

He further said Pakistan and Tajikistan could also work together to confront the challenges faced by the Muslim world, including Islamophobia.

President Emomali Rahmon, in his remarks on the occasion, thanked the government and people of Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit.

He also mentioned the close and historic relations between the countries rooted in common culture, faith and traditions, and said Tajikistan considered Pakistan as its "trustworthy friend".

President Rahmon said as it was his ninth visit to Pakistan since 1994, the two countries had a lot of potential and opportunities to further cement their relations in the areas of trade and culture through enhanced connectivity, especially through the Wahan corridor.

He also mentioned the CASA-1000 (Central Asia South Asia) energy project, saying its materialization would further strengthen the relations.

President Rahmon said Tajikistan was willing to stand with Pakistan on the issues of common and mutual interest at multilateral fora.

He said that the memorandums of understanding sighed today would take the relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan to high levels.

The Taijk president said he was happy to witness the progress and development achieved by Pakistan in various fields since his first visit in 1994 and wished the country more success and progress.

\932