UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accountability Becomes Important State Organ: President

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 10:59 PM

Accountability becomes important state organ: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday terming accountability an important organ of the state side by side with judiciary, parliament and executive, said for the first time in the country's history, an accountability process was underway with a non-political approach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday terming accountability an important organ of the state side by side with judiciary, parliament and executive, said for the first time in the country's history, an accountability process was underway with a non-political approach.

Addressing an event to mark International Anti-Corruption Day here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he stressed that the accountability process must be started from the powerful.

The president said all the citizens were equally accountable before law and regretted that different treatment meted out to the elite and the common man was still a challenging scenario.

He said unless the powerful person surrendered before law, the process of accountability should not be extended to the weaker segments.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf included in its manifesto a strong campaign against corruption and called for taking more steps to bring improvement in the electoral system to ensure transparency.

He said every state institution had a responsibility to check corruption, and the citizens could end corruption in politics by rightly using the power of vote.

He said accountability had become a norm in democratic countries, however, the concept was first introduced in the State of Madina set up by Prophet Hazrat Muhamamd (Peace By Upon Him).

Dr Alvi said anti-corruption departments were working in the country, but there was a need for effective implementation of the law.

He said as soon as the society started realizing the wrongs of corruption, the journey of improvement would start.

He said as per rules of National Accountability Bureau, an accused was liable to provide proof of the wealth beyond his resources.

The president expressed satisfaction that a new dawn had set in the country for bringing the looted public money back to the national exchequer.

He said earlier, the accountability process in Pakistan was used only for the victimization of politicians.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Parliament Vote Man Money Event All From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Police seize 3.5 kg charas, 150 liter liquor in Fa ..

1 minute ago

Anti-corruption walk organized in Sukkur

2 minutes ago

Minister visits Allied Hospital

2 minutes ago

Putin, Zelenskyy Shake Hands at 1st Face-to-Face M ..

2 minutes ago

US Investigates Venezuela Providing Passports to H ..

8 minutes ago

Chilean Finance Minister Says Economic Policies Cr ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.