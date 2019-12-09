Accountability becomes important state organ: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday terming accountability an important organ of the state side by side with judiciary, parliament and executive, said for the first time in the country's history, an accountability process was underway with a non-political approach

Addressing an event to mark International Anti-Corruption Day here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he stressed that the accountability process must be started from the powerful.

The president said all the citizens were equally accountable before law and regretted that different treatment meted out to the elite and the common man was still a challenging scenario.

He said unless the powerful person surrendered before law, the process of accountability should not be extended to the weaker segments.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf included in its manifesto a strong campaign against corruption and called for taking more steps to bring improvement in the electoral system to ensure transparency.

He said every state institution had a responsibility to check corruption, and the citizens could end corruption in politics by rightly using the power of vote.

He said accountability had become a norm in democratic countries, however, the concept was first introduced in the State of Madina set up by Prophet Hazrat Muhamamd (Peace By Upon Him).

Dr Alvi said anti-corruption departments were working in the country, but there was a need for effective implementation of the law.

He said as soon as the society started realizing the wrongs of corruption, the journey of improvement would start.

He said as per rules of National Accountability Bureau, an accused was liable to provide proof of the wealth beyond his resources.

The president expressed satisfaction that a new dawn had set in the country for bringing the looted public money back to the national exchequer.

He said earlier, the accountability process in Pakistan was used only for the victimization of politicians.