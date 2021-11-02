Accountability biggest issued for incompetent league: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said accountability was a biggest issue for incompetent league

In response to the statement of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said fugitives and courtiers had always considered themselves above the law.

He said the incompetents always started hue and cry when the law was tightened.

The people were well aware that who was behind the expensive LNG deal, he added.

He advised that they should not teach us law of the land.