Accountability Court (AC) summons Asif Ali Zardari in Thatta water supply reference on February 12

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari in Thatta water supply reference of fake accounts case on February 12.The case was heard by AC court room number two judge Azam Khan while Asif Ali Zardari was named in the supplementary reference by NAB.

Incharge Nodero house Nadim Bhutto , Ishfaq Laghari co-accused have also been summoned with Asif Zardari by NAB.13 persons including Ijaz Ahmad Khan, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Manbil Majeed and Athar Durani are also nominated in Thatta Water Supply reference.