Accountability Court Adjourn References Against Jakhrani Till Oct 12
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 08:03 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :An accountability court (AC) adjourned the two different corruption references against Adviser to the Sindh CM on Prison Aijaz Khan Jakhrani on Tuesday.
Jakhrani had appeared before the Accountability Court, Sukkur, in two different references of corruption of Rs 740 million and Rs 360 million. The court later adjourned the case till October 12.