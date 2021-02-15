Accountability court adjourns Farzana Raja case due to lawyers strike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Accountability court of Islamabad Monday adjourned the corruption reference filed against Farzana Raja, former chairman of Benazir Income Support Programme and others due to the lawyers strike till March 2.

The court had summoned all the accused for indictment while co-accused Assistant Director Salman Khalid had filed an application to become approver.