Accountability Court Adjourns Hearing A Corruption Reference Against Yusaf Raza Gillani

Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:32 PM

Accountability court adjourns hearing a corruption reference against Yusaf Raza Gillani

An Accountability Court in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing till June 4 in a reference against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani pertaining to illegal issuing of tenders of government advertisements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing till June 4 in a reference against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani pertaining to illegal issuing of tenders of government advertisements.

The hearing was adjourned by the accountability court's judge Muhammad Azam Khan without any further proceedings as no lawyer had appeared before the court due to coronavirus pandemic.

