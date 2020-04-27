- Home
Accountability Court Adjourns Hearing A Corruption Reference Against Yusaf Raza Gillani
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing till June 4 in a reference against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani pertaining to illegal issuing of tenders of government advertisements.
The hearing was adjourned by the accountability court's judge Muhammad Azam Khan without any further proceedings as no lawyer had appeared before the court due to coronavirus pandemic.