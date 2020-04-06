Accountability Court adjourns hearing in bail plea of Farooq Arshad Faheem

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing in bail plea of former secretary Ministry of Law, Farooq Arshad Faheem till April 16.

The hearing was adjourned by the AC judge Muhammad Bashir without any further proceedings.

The court was supposed to announce its verdict during the hearing but due to non appearance of lawyers before the courts the verdict will now be announced on April 16.

It is worth mentioning that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against former secretary law for his alleged involvement in irregularities during his service in awarding various contracts.