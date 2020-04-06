UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accountability Court Adjourns Hearing In Bail Plea Of Farooq Arshad Faheem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:19 PM

Accountability Court adjourns hearing in bail plea of Farooq Arshad Faheem

An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing in bail plea of former secretary Ministry of Law, Farooq Arshad Faheem till April 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing in bail plea of former secretary Ministry of Law, Farooq Arshad Faheem till April 16.

The hearing was adjourned by the AC judge Muhammad Bashir without any further proceedings.

The court was supposed to announce its verdict during the hearing but due to non appearance of lawyers before the courts the verdict will now be announced on April 16.

It is worth mentioning that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against former secretary law for his alleged involvement in irregularities during his service in awarding various contracts.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Lawyers April Court

Recent Stories

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

4 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

6 minutes ago

Tareen thinks Principal Secy to PM is behind ongoi ..

32 minutes ago

Russia registers 954 new COVID-19 cases, tally at ..

36 minutes ago

Senate Secretariat to remain closed till April 14

2 minutes ago

Three members of Tableeghi Jammat tested positive ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.