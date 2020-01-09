Accountability Court adjourns hearing in Karke Rental Power Project case till Jan 23

An Accountability Court (AC) here on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to Karke Rental Power project scam till January 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) here on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to Karke Rental Power project scam till January 23.

The hearing was resumed by the AC judge Mohammad Azam Khan.

Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and former secretary Ismail Qureshi could not appear before the court whereas their counsel filed an exemption from hearing plea which the court accepted.

At the outset of the hearing, the NAB prosecutor pleaded the court that NAB had made a huge recovery in the case.

He said NAB was issuing arrest warrants for more accused in the reference and added that former MD PEPCO Rasool Khan Mehsud was also being investigated in the matter.

He prayed the court for more time for completion of inquiry as well as filling a supplementary reference, on which the Accountability court gave time for completing inquiry and filing the supplementary reference.

The accountability court adjourned the hearing till January 23.