Accountability Court Adjourns Hearing In Multi Billion Land Scam Case

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2023 | 10:48 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The Accountability Court here on Saturday adjourned the hearing of the Rs 5 billion land scam in Hyderabad to September 23.

The former Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, his brother Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Shoro, former officers of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and 15 other accused were appeared before the court during the hearing.

The hearing was adjourned on the request of the accused in the case.

The former minister and his relatives were charged with forging ownership records with the help of the revenue officers.

