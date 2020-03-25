Accountability Court adjourns hearing in park lane reference till April 27

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The hearing of Park Lane reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others was adjourned by an accountability court (AC) in Islamabad on Wednesday without any proceedings.

The hearing was adjourned due to the leave of the AC judge Arshad Malik.

The AC was supposed to indict Asif Ali Zardari his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused in the matter.

The court will now indict all the accused on April 27 whereas notices were issued to parties in the matter.