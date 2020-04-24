UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accountability Court Adjourns Hearing In Railways Land Illegal Allocation Reference Till June 11

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:09 PM

Accountability court adjourns hearing in railways land illegal allocation reference till June 11

An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad on Friday adjourned the hearing in a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the accused for their alleged involvement in illegal allocation of Railways land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad on Friday adjourned the hearing in a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the accused for their alleged involvement in illegal allocation of Railways land.

The hearing was adjourned by the duty judge without any further proceedings as no lawyer was appearing before the courts as well as prisoners were also being kept in jail due to threat of Corona virus spread.

The court will resume the hearing of such case on June 11. It is worth mentioning that NAB had filed a reference against accused former Secretary/Chairman Railways/former Federal Minister for Communication and Railways, Lt Gen (Retd) Javed Ashraf Qazi and others for illegal allocation of Railways land without adopting prescribed procedures.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Jail June Court

Recent Stories

Emirates steps up safety measures for customers an ..

21 minutes ago

139 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

4 minutes ago

UK Rejects Extending Brexit Transition Period - EU ..

4 minutes ago

Rs7,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers for overchargi ..

4 minutes ago

Former Georgian leader eyes Ukraine political come ..

5 minutes ago

Fame-seeking hunter of water birds penalized

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.