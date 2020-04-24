Accountability court adjourns hearing in railways land illegal allocation reference till June 11

An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad on Friday adjourned the hearing in a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the accused for their alleged involvement in illegal allocation of Railways land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad on Friday adjourned the hearing in a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the accused for their alleged involvement in illegal allocation of Railways land.

The hearing was adjourned by the duty judge without any further proceedings as no lawyer was appearing before the courts as well as prisoners were also being kept in jail due to threat of Corona virus spread.

The court will resume the hearing of such case on June 11. It is worth mentioning that NAB had filed a reference against accused former Secretary/Chairman Railways/former Federal Minister for Communication and Railways, Lt Gen (Retd) Javed Ashraf Qazi and others for illegal allocation of Railways land without adopting prescribed procedures.