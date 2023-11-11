Open Menu

Accountability Court Adjourns Hearing In Rs5 Billion Reference Against Former Sindh Minister, Others

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 11:01 PM

The Accountability Court Hyderabad on Saturday adjourned the hearing in the reference of a multi-billion rupee land scam case in which former provincial minister Jam Khan, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro, and others were booked

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Accountability Court Hyderabad on Saturday adjourned the hearing in the reference of a multi-billion rupee land scam case in which former provincial minister Jam Khan, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro, and others were booked.

The court adjourned the hearing because the witnesses who were scheduled to record their statements did not appear in the court.

The accused are charged with forging the land record of agricultural and other land, which caused a loss of Rs5 billion to the exchequer.

The case has been put off to December 9.

