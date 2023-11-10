Accountability Court adjourns hearing of M6 motorway land purchase scam

The Accountability Court Hyderabad on Friday adjourned the hearing of a multi-billion rupees corruption case in the land acquisition for the M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway to November 21

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Accountability Court Hyderabad on Friday adjourned the hearing of a multi-billion rupees corruption case in the land acquisition for the M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway to November 21.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced before the court the arrested accused persons, including former Deputy Commissioner of Matiari district Adnan Rashid, Tabish Ali Shah, Mansoor Ali Abbassi, Syed Zawar Shah, Muhammad Aslam Peerzada, Muhammad Suhag, Tharu Khan, Syed Haider Ali Shah, Amjad Ali Rind, Zeeshan Ali Sahito, Muhammad Hussain, and Rafique Solangi.

During the hearing, the NAB Investigation Officer requested time to submit a report in response to the plea bargains submitted by two of the accused persons, Muhammad Aslam Peerzada and Zeeshan Ali Sahito, who are currently in NAB custody.

The court adjourned the hearing to November 21 after giving NAB further time to submit a reply about the plea bargain.