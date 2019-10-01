Accountability Court adjourns hearing of Paragon Housing Scandal till October 5

Accountability Court has adjourned the hearing of paragon housing scandal till October 5.AC took up the case for hearing on Tuesday.During the course of hearing Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique were presented before the court

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Accountability Court has adjourned the hearing of paragon housing scandal till October 5.AC took up the case for hearing on Tuesday.During the course of hearing Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique were presented before the court.

A report regarding reasons for not presenting Khawaja brothers before court during previous hearing was also presented.Court while expressing dissatisfaction upon the report observed, "Actual reasons would be inquired from IG police Punjab from whom we will know what we are".It has been said in the report that on previous hearing, due to lawyers strike and security reasons, Khawaja brothers could not be presented before court.