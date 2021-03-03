Accountability Court adjourns hearing of Raja Pervez Ashraf case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Accountability Court Judge Syed Asghar Ali has adjourned the hearing of a case against former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf in a corruption case in the Sumandri and Ratu Dero projects.

Due to strike of lawyers the proceedings of case was halted.

The court adjourned the hearing till March 22 due to continuous absence of lawyers due to strike in the court.