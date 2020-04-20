Accountability Court adjourns hearing on two cases without proceeding

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday adjourned hearing on two NAB references pertaining to Rental Power and appointments in Pakistan International Airline (PIA) till June 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday adjourned hearing on two NAB references pertaining to Rental Power and appointments in Pakistan International Airline (PIA) till June 3.

The court adjourned hearing of the case without further hearing due to coronavirus pandemic.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on rental power case against former secretary Shahid Rafi and others, and PIA appointments case against PMLN leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi.

The court summoned co-accused including former secretary Irfan Elahi and Musharaf Rasool on next date of hearing.

Sardar Mehtab Abbasi didn't attend the hearing due to exemption granted by the court.