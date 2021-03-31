Accountability court again summons Sindh CM on April 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :An accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Wednesday again summoned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other accused in next hearing in a corruption reference pertaining to Nooriabad Power Plant.

The court also directed the NAB to share copies of reference with the accused person named in the case.

Sindh chief minister appeared before the trial court during hearing this day along with his legal team. The NAB prosecutor, however, requested the court to issue arrest warrants against the accused who failed to appear before it.

The defence lawyer argued that the issuance of arrest warrants without complying with the summons to the accused was against the principles of justice.

The counsel further argued that copies of reference were also not provided to the accused nominated in the case.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that a total of 17 persons are nominated in the corruption reference.

After this, the court again served notices to all accused for April 19, and ordered NAB to provide copies of the reference to them.

According to the reference filed by the NAB, CM Murad Ali Shah is accused of misusing the power in the disbursement of funds for the Nooriabad power plant project.

It stated that public funds worth billions have been embezzled for Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company. Sindh CM Shah and Abdul Ghani Majeed are among 17 persons who are nominated in the corruption reference by the anti-graft watchdog.