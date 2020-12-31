Accountability Court allows 14-day physical remand of Khawaja Mohammad Asif

(@fidahassanain)

NAB officials produced him before the court to see his physical remand in assets beyond means case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) An accountability court on Thursday allowed 14-day physical remand of PML-N leader Khawaja Mohammad Asif in assets beyond means case.

The court directed the NAB officials to provide him home-cooked food and medicine in their custody. The court also allowed Khawaja Mohammad Asif to meet his wife and lawyers at the office of NAB in Lahore.

Strict security arrangements were made in and outside the court premises when the NAB officials produced him before the court.

Earlier, accountability court in Islamabad had approved one-day transit remand of the PML-N leader. Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case. The NAB officials sought transit remand of the politician which was approved by the court. The court had asked them to transfer his case to Lahore today or tomorrow.

The counsel of Khawaja Asif opposed NAB’s plea for remand before the court, pleading for immediate release of the his client.

The court, however, turned down the plea of Khawaja Asif’s counsel and allowed his transit remand.

The NAB officials now would produce Khawaja Asif before NAB court in Lahore to seek his physical remand.

Khawaja Asif interacted with the journalist at the time when he was being produced before the court.

“NAB did not start interrogation from him so far. I was just given a charge sheet by an anti-graft watchdog regarding assets beyond means,” he said.

“The government is making attempts to weaken the stance of Nawaz Sharif and try to split the party into different factions,” he further said.

NAB officials arrested Khawaja Asif on Tuesday evening from Islamabad over charges of developing assets beyond known means of income. The PML-N strongly criticized the government and the NAB over his arrest.