Accountability Court approves Rs 9.5 bln plea bargain of Bahria Town

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Accountability Court Islamabad on Wednesday approved Rs 9.5 billion plea bargain of Director Bahria Town (Pvt) Limited Zain Malik in six cases investigated by National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi bureau.

This was informed to a meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chaired by Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal to review performance of NAB Rawalpindi.

The forum was informed that the Accountability Court Islamabad has also accepted one of the highest plea bargain request of accused Mian Waseem alias Lucky Ali of Rs.1.95 billion. Accountability Court Islamabad has convicted accused Mati ur Rehman son of Haji Surat Rehman in Modarba Case with 12 years of Imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 170 million whereas another accused Atiq ur Rehman, son of Haji Surat Rehman has been declared as Proclaimed Offender.

The Accountability Court Islamabad awarded 10 years sentence to Ghulam Rasool Ayubi along with a fine of Rs. 3.7 billion in corruption reference of Mudaraba' case which was filed by NAB Rawalpindi.

The accused Ghulam Rasool Ayubi had been found guilty and all charges against all the accused persons named Ghulam Rasool Ayubi, Hussain Ahmad, and M Khalid were proved as per law, said NAB spokesman.

The Accountability Court Islamabad awarded maximum 10 years imprisonment and Rs. 9 billion fine to Mufti Ehsan-ul-Haq while his 9 other co-accused were imposed Rs.1 billion fine.

The accused Mufti Ehsan-ul-Haq, CEO of M/s Fayazi Group of Industries Modarba Case along with nine other accused persons were convicted after detailed perusal of solid evidence presented by NAB Rawalpindi.

The meeting was informed that NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs 23 billion in fake Accounts cases directly and indirectly.

During the meeting DG NAB Rawalpindi told that former DG Sindh Building Control Authority Manzoor Kaka illegally allotted 506 acres land of Pakistan Steel illegally, out of which the documents of 300 acres land of Rs. 1 billion have been returned to Sindh Government.The meeting was attended by Hussain Asghar, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) Zahir Shah, DG, Operations NAB, Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi and other senior officers at NAB Headquarters.