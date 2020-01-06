- Home
Accountability Court Approves Seven Day Physical Remand Of Ahsan Iqbal In Narowal Sports City Scandal
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:49 PM
Accountability Court while approving seven day physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal sports city scandal ordered NAB to present him before court on Jan 13
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) Accountability Court while approving seven day physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal sports city scandal ordered NAB to present him before court on Jan 13.PML-N leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal appeared before the AC in Narowal sports city scandal on Monday.AC judge Muhammad Bashir took up the case for hearing.During the course of hearing, NAB has prayed court for 14-day further physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal.NAB prosecutor informed the court that solid evidences are present against Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports city corruption case and they are doing interrogation of his assets tool that's why physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal is needed.NAB prosecutor further told that if influential suspects do not arrest in white collar crime then they will not do any cooperation.
Government institutions afraid of influential suspects and don't provide record.Upon it counsel of Ahsan Iqbal while opposing the physical remand of his client informed the court that Ahsan Iqbal has recorded his statement to NAB therefore neither any recovery will be occurred nor will any investigation happen.So while NAB ordinance will apply to Ahsan Iqbal case or otherwise.Ahsan Iqbal prayed court that he doesn't want to take benefit of NAB amendment ordinance.NAB should give benefit to those for whom it brought ordinance.NAB prosecutor informed the court that NAB amendment ordinance will not be applied on already issued NAB cases.AC while approving seven day physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal sports city scandal ordered NAB to present him before court on Jan 13.