UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accountability Court Approves Seven Day Physical Remand Of Ahsan Iqbal In Narowal Sports City Scandal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:49 PM

Accountability Court approves seven day physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal sports city scandal

Accountability Court while approving seven day physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal sports city scandal ordered NAB to present him before court on Jan 13

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) Accountability Court while approving seven day physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal sports city scandal ordered NAB to present him before court on Jan 13.PML-N leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal appeared before the AC in Narowal sports city scandal on Monday.AC judge Muhammad Bashir took up the case for hearing.During the course of hearing, NAB has prayed court for 14-day further physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal.NAB prosecutor informed the court that solid evidences are present against Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports city corruption case and they are doing interrogation of his assets tool that's why physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal is needed.NAB prosecutor further told that if influential suspects do not arrest in white collar crime then they will not do any cooperation.

Government institutions afraid of influential suspects and don't provide record.Upon it counsel of Ahsan Iqbal while opposing the physical remand of his client informed the court that Ahsan Iqbal has recorded his statement to NAB therefore neither any recovery will be occurred nor will any investigation happen.So while NAB ordinance will apply to Ahsan Iqbal case or otherwise.Ahsan Iqbal prayed court that he doesn't want to take benefit of NAB amendment ordinance.NAB should give benefit to those for whom it brought ordinance.NAB prosecutor informed the court that NAB amendment ordinance will not be applied on already issued NAB cases.AC while approving seven day physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal sports city scandal ordered NAB to present him before court on Jan 13.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau Scandal Sports Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Narowal Government Court

Recent Stories

Advanced Sciences Minister visits &#039;Cyber Skil ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves 5-year multi-entry tourist vi ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy discusses economic cooperation ..

36 minutes ago

FTA discusses land transport cooperation with Kaza ..

36 minutes ago

DLD to organise 16th edition of IPS 2020 in March

51 minutes ago

UAE, KSA and Bahrain top list of participants in A ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.