Accountability Court Approves Ten-days Physical Remand Of Former MD PIA Ijaz Haroon

Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:36 PM

Accountability Court approves ten-days physical remand of former MD PIA Ijaz Haroon

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday granted ten-day physical remand of former Managing Director (MD) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Ijaz Haroon to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in fake bank accounts and illegal allocation of plots case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday granted ten-day physical remand of former Managing Director (MD) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Ijaz Haroon to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in fake bank accounts and illegal allocation of plots case.

The AC Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case. The NAB prosecutor briefed the court that the accused was arrested on November 21 against the allegations of fake bank account transactions and illegal allocation of plots.

He briefed the court that twelve plots were transferred at fake names whereas Rs144 million transactions were made through fake accounts and the NAB was equipped with the evidence of such irregularities.

He said that his client was summoned various times by the NAB but had not produced any evidence against such allegations.

He said that the transactions which were made in Ijaz Haroon's bank account were on record and the statement of such transactions had also been provided to NAB.

The NAB prayed the court for fourteen days remand of the accused against which the court granted ten days physical remand of Ijaz Haroon and granted permission to meet his family and friend Qasim Baloch once in a week.

