Accountability court award 4-year rigorous imprisonment to two fraudsters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Accountability court Multan on Friday awarded four-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed fine on two accused of a private company on charge of depriving people of their hard earned money through fraud schemes.

Accused Anjum and Abdul Sattar had opened a company titled Falcon Traders (Multi Services) Bahawalnagar in 2012-13 and received money from people as Down Payment in the name of car scheme and some other schemes.

They, however, embezzled the amount following which National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan started investigations and filed a reference 45M in 2016 against the accused in the accountability court.

On Friday, the court announced its verdict and convicted the two accused. A third accused, Sajid alias Muhammad Fayyaz, was given the benefit of doubt and was acquitted.