Accountability Court Awards 11 Years Imprisonment On Corruption Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 07:04 PM

The Accountability Court, Karachi on Monday awarded 7 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 1.77 billion fine to accused Muhammad Jamil Ansari and Muhammad Ajmal Ansari due vigorous prosecution of NAB Karachi

The fine would be equally distributed on both accused Ahmed Jamil Ansari and Muhammad Ajmal Ansari.

NAB Karachi had filed reference No.3/2012 (State Vs Ahmed Jamil Ansari & Others) against accused Ahmed Jamil Ansari, Muhammad Ajmal Ansari and Hasan Jamil Ansari in the Accountability Court No. IV, Karachi on the allegations of cheating public at large.

In another case, the Accountability Court, No.

1, Karachi awarded 4 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs.10 million fine to another accused Habib Ahmed Khan.

NAB Karachi received a complaint against accused Habib Ahmed Khan, Ex-Office Superintendent, Finance Department, Karachi Port Trust from the Ministry of Communication & Railways.

Accused Habib Khan submitted the forged bills in the name of five of his fake companies and presented 781 managed bills of Rs. 8.85 million which were later withdrawn by him fraudulently.

NAB Karachi had filed a Reference No.40/2005 (State Vs Habib Ahmed Khan & Others).

