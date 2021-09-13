UrduPoint.com

Accountability Court Awards 4-yr RI To 2 Accused, Imposes Fines

Mon 13th September 2021

Accountability court awards 4-yr RI to 2 accused, imposes fines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Accountability Court Peshawar on Monday convicted two accused of cheating public at large under the grab of investment in Amazing Finance Company and awarded four-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) and over Rs. 36 million fine.

As per details, National Accountability Bureau KP had filed a reference against accused Naseem Gul and Kashif Zeb who were involved in depriving general public of their hard earned money of Rs 36.

16 million by luring them to invest in their fake Mudarraba business promising exorbitant profit on their investment.

The accountability court awarded four-year rigorous imprisonment to Naseem Gul and imposed Rs 19.87 million fine while Kashif Zeb was also given four-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 16.294 million fine to pay.

NAB KP expressed resolve to continue its efforts without any fear or favour and ensure return of looted money from the culprits to its rightful owners.

