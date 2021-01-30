Accountability court awards 5-year punishment to ex-chairman HRECHS

In a land scam valued at hundreds of million rupees, the Accountability Court Hyderabad on Saturday convicted a former chairman of Hyderabad Railway Employees Cooperative Housing Society (HRECHS).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :In a land scam valued at hundreds of million rupees, the Accountability Court Hyderabad on Saturday convicted a former chairman of Hyderabad Railway Employees Cooperative Housing Society (HRECHS). According to details, the former chairman of HRECHS Matloob Ahmed Khan, who was already imprisoned in Nara jail, was convicted with 5 years imprisonment and Rs. 5 million fine.

The court found him guilty of fraudulently adding a piece of land consisting 56 plots in the society, which is located on the prime commercial road Autobahn Road. Khan had added the plots in question to the society through a fake revised layout plan dated December 15, 1998.The investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) estimated the worth of the land at Rs. 1.48 billion.

But, the NAB recovered only Rs. 270 million from the beneficiaries of 54 of those plots with each of them paying Rs. 5 million to the NAB under the voluntary return provision. Among the 6 accused persons 5 stand acquitted including the two who were exonerated on Saturday. The court absolved ex-Managing Director of Sindh Cooperative Housing Societies Naveed Zarar Khan and the society's former administrator Abdul Sattar Laghari of the charges of forgery, misuse of authority and causing loss to the exchequer.According to the accountability court's order, the NAB prosecutor failed to establish the charges against both Khan and Laghari.

The piece of land in question was spread on 4.02 acres out of which 2.38 acres belonged to Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, earlier titled as Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) Latifabad, and 1.4 acres to Pakistan Railways in Deh Giddu. As stated in the Accountability court's order, the HRECHS was allotted 10.02 acres of land. However, a deceased Tapedar and a deceased Mukhtiarkar showed 19.34 acres of land under ownership of the society in the record of rights by forging the record. " the prosecution hasn't been able to prove the charge against him [Laghari] and the case against him appears to be highly doubtful," the court's order observed. The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) suspended the revised layout plan of HRECHS on January 2, 2014. Later the HDA cancelled the plot numbers 1 to 26, measuring 300 square yards, and 27 to 56, measuring 240 sq yds, on January 28, 2014. The accountability court convicted Khan under section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999, read with section 265-H (ii) of CrPC. The court observed that in view of his old age a lenient punishment had been pronounced on the convict.Khan was already imprisoned in Nara Jail, Hyderabad, where he will complete his jail term.