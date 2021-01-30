UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accountability Court Awards 5-year Punishment To Ex-chairman HRECHS

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:28 PM

Accountability court awards 5-year punishment to ex-chairman HRECHS

In a land scam valued at hundreds of million rupees, the Accountability Court Hyderabad on Saturday convicted a former chairman of Hyderabad Railway Employees Cooperative Housing Society (HRECHS).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :In a land scam valued at hundreds of million rupees, the Accountability Court Hyderabad on Saturday convicted a former chairman of Hyderabad Railway Employees Cooperative Housing Society (HRECHS). According to details, the former chairman of HRECHS Matloob Ahmed Khan, who was already imprisoned in Nara jail, was convicted with 5 years imprisonment and Rs. 5 million fine.

The court found him guilty of fraudulently adding a piece of land consisting 56 plots in the society, which is located on the prime commercial road Autobahn Road. Khan had added the plots in question to the society through a fake revised layout plan dated December 15, 1998.The investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) estimated the worth of the land at Rs. 1.48 billion.

But, the NAB recovered only Rs. 270 million from the beneficiaries of 54 of those plots with each of them paying Rs. 5 million to the NAB under the voluntary return provision. Among the 6 accused persons 5 stand acquitted including the two who were exonerated on Saturday. The court absolved ex-Managing Director of Sindh Cooperative Housing Societies Naveed Zarar Khan and the society's former administrator Abdul Sattar Laghari of the charges of forgery, misuse of authority and causing loss to the exchequer.According to the accountability court's order, the NAB prosecutor failed to establish the charges against both Khan and Laghari.

The piece of land in question was spread on 4.02 acres out of which 2.38 acres belonged to Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, earlier titled as Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) Latifabad, and 1.4 acres to Pakistan Railways in Deh Giddu. As stated in the Accountability court's order, the HRECHS was allotted 10.02 acres of land. However, a deceased Tapedar and a deceased Mukhtiarkar showed 19.34 acres of land under ownership of the society in the record of rights by forging the record. " the prosecution hasn't been able to prove the charge against him [Laghari] and the case against him appears to be highly doubtful," the court's order observed. The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) suspended the revised layout plan of HRECHS on January 2, 2014. Later the HDA cancelled the plot numbers 1 to 26, measuring 300 square yards, and 27 to 56, measuring 240 sq yds, on January 28, 2014. The accountability court convicted Khan under section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999, read with section 265-H (ii) of CrPC. The court observed that in view of his old age a lenient punishment had been pronounced on the convict.Khan was already imprisoned in Nara Jail, Hyderabad, where he will complete his jail term.

Related Topics

Sindh National Accountability Bureau Jail Fine Road Hyderabad Nara January December From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, IPU President review global p ..

33 seconds ago

Car bomb kills six in pro-Turkey north Syria: moni ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's Charlie gets recognition, KP govt offer ..

2 minutes ago

Woman's body found in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

CTD Inspector killed, two injured in firing incide ..

2 minutes ago

SBP Open Tennis: Men's, ladies titles for Ahmad, H ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.