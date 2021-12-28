UrduPoint.com

Accountability Court Awards 5 Years Imprisonment To Food Officer In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:06 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Accountability Court (Ac) of Quetta on Tuesday sentenced the official of food department, in balochistan, namely Ameer Baksh Khoso to 5 years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 105.23 million for embezzlement in food gowdown.

Accountability Court 1 Judge Munawar Ahmed Shahwani announced the verdict in light of the irrefutable evidence gathered by the NAB Balochsitan against the accused, said NAB press release issued here.

Senior Prosecutor NAB Zameer Ahmed Chalgari represented NAB Balochsitan. As per investigation carried out by NAB Balochistan, the Assistant Food Controller being in charge at PRC Hub, district Lasbella was involved in embezzlement of government wheat worth million of rupee.

In case of default in fine amount, the same can be realized by disposing of his properties, if any, by NAB.

After announcement of Judgment, Accused Ameer Bakhsh Khoso was taken into custody and sent to Judicial Custody.

It may be mentioned here that it is fifth such verdict against the accused by the honourable Accountability Court within span of last few months.

