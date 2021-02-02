UrduPoint.com
Accountability Court Bars Shehbaz Sharif From Talking On TI’s Report

Tue 02nd February 2021 | 02:22 PM

Accountability court bars Shehbaz Sharif from talking on TI’s report

Shehbaz Sharif wanted to say something about Transparency International report on corruption in Pakistan during appearance before the court in money laundering and assets beyond known sources of income cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2021) Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that he would submit evidence during the cross-examinations of the assets beyond means case.

As the proceedings commenced, Shehbaz Sharif wanted to say something about Transparency International’s report but the judge stopped him from saying anything else other than the case.

Shehbaz Sharif, however, said that the level of corruption during his government came down but they [PTI] called PML-N thieves.

During the proceedings, Shehbaz Sharif thanked the court over formation of medical board but necessary tests were not conducted yet.

“We did hard work as there is no magic trick for development,” said Shehbaz Sharif adding that he focused and worked hard for development of the provincial capital.

“They could not find any proof of any corruption against us,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

Senate elections PML-N Chairman Raja Zafar-ul-Haq who was also there at the court premises, met Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz and discussed the matter of Senate elections. He also informed Shehbaz Sharif about many other important issues.

