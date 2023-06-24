Open Menu

Accountability Court Clears Nawaz Sharif Of Plot Allotment Charges

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 24, 2023 | 05:12 PM

Nawaz Sharif's counsel emphasizes that the reference has been constructed with malicious intent, stressing that the former Prime Minister has played no part in the allocation of the plots.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2023) An accountability court on Saturday exonerated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of corruption charges in plot allotment case.

Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar passed the order after hearing arguments of both sides.

Following a meticulous examination of the presented evidence and thorough deliberation on the arguments put forth, Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar announced the decision, absolving Nawaz Sharif of any wrongdoing pertaining to the plot allotment reference.

This development marks a significant turning point in the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding Nawaz Sharif's alleged involvement in the plot allotment, effectively clearing his name from the charges leveled against him.

Responding to the court's ruling, Nawaz Sharif's counsel emphasized that the reference had been constructed with malicious intent, stressing that the former Prime Minister had played no part in the allocation of the plots.

Besides it, the counsel contended that the case was incompatible with the provisions outlined in the new legislation, rendering it non-pursuable.

