Accountability Court Convicts 16 Men In Illegal Land Allotment Reference

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

Accountability court convicts 16 men in illegal land allotment reference

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court here Wednesday sentenced 16 men in a corruption reference pertaining to illegal allotment of government land worth 210 million rupees.

Accountability Court Judge Inam Kalhoro pronounced judgment on Wednesday after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides.

As per judgment ex-administrator Sindh university cooperative housing society Barkat Junejo found guilty and sentenced 7 years imprisonment with fine of rupees 4.8 million, society's ex MD Imran Mehdi, ex DG SDA Asghar Shaikh and MD Sindh University Employees Housing Society were sentenced to five years imprisonment with fine of five hundred thousand each while 12 other beneficiaries were also sentenced to three years imprisonment and fine of rupees two hundred thousand each.

Those who were declared as beneficiaries of illegal land allotment were Nazar Haider, Meer Shah, Abdul Raheem, Muhib, Allah Dino, Ghulam Muhammad, Ali Anwar, Muhammad Khan, Liaquat Sanjrani, Abdul Latif Junejo, Ayaz Hussain and Hayat while one accused Rafiq Khoso declared as absconder.

Out of 31 accused, 13 had opted for plea bargain and returned government land while one accused Shown Shaikh proved innocent due to lack of evidence.

