Accountability court convicts 4 officers of education dept on corruption

An Accountability Court here Wednesday convicted four officers of Sindh Education Department in a corruption case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court here Wednesday convicted four officers of Sindh education Department in a corruption case.The Accountability Court Hyderabad awarded former Director Education (Schools) Mirpurkhas Jalil Lashari, Ex.

Deputy Secretary Abdul Azeem Khan and former Education Officer (Elementary) Keval Ram five years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs.30 million each.

While former Education Officer (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Kamla Devi has been awarded three years imprisonment along with fine of Rs.30 million for recruiting 208 candidates in violation of the procedure and direction of the department and without verification of qualification certificates from relevant boards.

NAB has filed a reference against the officials and alleged that a loss of Rs.127.48 million was inflicted to the exchequer in the shape of salaries paid to 208 employees who were recruited in violation of the procedure.