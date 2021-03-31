Accountability Court convicts accused in NAB case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Accountability Court Peshawar has convicted Dr. Anees Kausar, Attorney of Tariq Fawad Malik M/S Islamabad Chalets and MS Islamabad Prairies (Housing Societies) in a reference filed by NAB.

The Accountability Court Peshawar, in reference filed by NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa u/s 23 of NAO 1999, convicted accused Dr. Anees Kausar and imposed a fine amounting to Rs. 5 Lac, NAB KP press release said here Wednesday.

Moreover accused Tariq Fawad Malik, owner of M/S Islamabad Chalets and MS Islamabad Prairies (Housing Societies) was declared proclaimed offender in the case.

The NAB, during the course of an investigation regarding cheating public at large land measuring 26 kanal 11.5 Marla located at Mouza Kharian District Haripur in the name of accused Tariq Fawad Malik, has ordered to freez.

According to NAB, accused Tariq Fawad Malik through his attorney Dr. Anees Kausar in sheer violation of the freezing orders, fraudulently alienated the said frozen land to Muhammad Afzal and others thus committed an offence u/s 23 of NAO 1999.

Investigation revealed that accused Tariq Fawad Malik executed a general power of attorney from Dubai in favor of his sister Dr. Anees Kausar Malik, which was registered at sub-registrar office Islamabad in 2010.

According to NAB, the accused were well aware of the freezing of subject land, however they violated the same and alienated the subject frozen property in connivance with each other. "The accused Dr. Anees Kausar Malik aided, abetted and assisted accused Tariq Fawad Malik and received the proceeds of the sale. Today Accountability Court declared the mutation void and restored the freezing order," the NAB statement said.

In light of vision of the Chairman NAB Justice ® Javed Iqbal to provide relief to general public through accountability regime, NAB KP is actively investigating several cases of cheating in KP.