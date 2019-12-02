Accountability court convicts FBR officials, businessmen on corrupt practices

(@imziishan)

Accountability Court has convicted four accused persons including two officials of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on proving guilty in corruption case Two FBR Inland Revenue Officers including Shahid Shamim , and Shamim Akhtar were awarded imprisonment for five years each and fine worth Rs.1.714 million and Rs.1.114 million respectively

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Accountability Court has convicted four accused persons including two officials of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on proving guilty in corruption case Two FBR Inland Revenue Officers including Shahid Shamim , and Shamim Akhtar were awarded imprisonment for five years each and fine worth Rs.1.714 million and Rs.1.114 million respectively .

The court also awards punishment to two other businessmen Mohammad Sabir and Muhammad Shahid Iqbal for rigorous imprisonment of 10 years & Rs.19.701 million fine collectively.The two FBR officials had passed on undue favour to both the businessmen as they availed illegal sales tax refund on fake and flying invoices on manufacturing of zero rated supplies with malicious intention and caused huge loss of Rs.111.477 million to the national exchequers.