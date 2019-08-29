UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Accountability Court Convicts Former DC, 4 Others Of Forgery In Land Record

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 07:32 PM

Accountability Court convicts former DC, 4 others of forgery in land record

The National Accountability Court Hyderabad has convicted former Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro district Suhail Adeeb Bachani with 5 years imprisonment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Court Hyderabad has convicted former Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro district Suhail Adeeb Bachani with 5 years imprisonment.

The verdict was pronounced by the court here Monday also convicting 4 others with similar punishment besides Rs.2 million fine in a 2017 reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During proceeding of the trial Bachani, Asadullah Solangi, Walidad Khoso, Mehmood Abbass and Mubeen were found guilty of forgery in the land revenue record and causing loss of hundreds of millions of rupees to the exchequer.

Bachani is already in the custody of NAB in a separate 2019 reference.

The Accountability Court acquitted Ghulam Muhammad Memon, a real estate developer, from the charges filed in the NAB's reference.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Fine Hyderabad Jamshoro 2017 2019 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Laporte included in France squad for Euro 2020 qua ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi District Admin, Police to observe 'Kash ..

2 minutes ago

KP Assembly members to stage sit-in to express sol ..

2 minutes ago

Sports Board Punjab forms committees to conduct U1 ..

2 minutes ago

21 Pakistani scholars to proceed to China under HE ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks FBR's reply over imposi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.