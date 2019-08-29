Accountability Court convicts former DC, 4 others of forgery in land record

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Accountability Court Hyderabad has convicted former Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro district Suhail Adeeb Bachani with 5 years imprisonment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Court Hyderabad has convicted former Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro district Suhail Adeeb Bachani with 5 years imprisonment.

The verdict was pronounced by the court here Monday also convicting 4 others with similar punishment besides Rs.2 million fine in a 2017 reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During proceeding of the trial Bachani, Asadullah Solangi, Walidad Khoso, Mehmood Abbass and Mubeen were found guilty of forgery in the land revenue record and causing loss of hundreds of millions of rupees to the exchequer.

Bachani is already in the custody of NAB in a separate 2019 reference.

The Accountability Court acquitted Ghulam Muhammad Memon, a real estate developer, from the charges filed in the NAB's reference.