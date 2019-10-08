UrduPoint.com
Accountability Court Convicts Former Post Master

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:59 PM

Accountability court Quetta on Tuesday convicted former post master Gandawa Rasool Baksh over a charge of embezzlement

As per investigation carried out by NAB Balochistan in the misappropriation of public money, it was unearthed that former post master caused huge loss to national kitty by embezzling money orders, VP Parcel and telephone revenue collection, said press release issued here.

The NAB after completing the investigation filed reference against the accused and accountability court judge in light of the concrete evidence today sentenced the accused.

NAB Balochistan's Senior prosecutor Rashid Zaib Golra appeared before the court.

