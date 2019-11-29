UrduPoint.com
Accountability Court Convicts Six Accused For RBOD Rip-off

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 02:58 PM

Accountability court convicts six accused for RBOD rip-off

Accountability Court here Thursday convicted six persons including a junior Clerk with 5 years imprisonment each in fraudulent land acquisition case of Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD) project

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ):Accountability Court here Thursday convicted six persons including a junior Clerk with 5 years imprisonment each in fraudulent land acquisition case of Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD) project.

The court also slapped millions of rupees fines on the convicts ordering that the properties of the convicts should be sold if they failed to pay the plenty amount.

The court ordered that the trial of Shafiullah, Shahdat Hussain, Abdul Wahid and Fida Hussain, who are also nominated in the same reference of National Accountability Bureau, would be conducted after their arrest.

The former Deputy Commissioner Suhail Adeeb Bachani was also nominated in the same reference but he filed a plea bargain with the NAB.

According to the NAB, fake entries of between 30,000 to 40,000 acres of land for the land acquisition were made for the RBOD project.

