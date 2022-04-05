UrduPoint.com

Accountability Court Convicts Two Outlaws In Housing Scheme Scam, Fined Rs 120 Mln

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 05:21 PM

Accountability Court No-1 Multan convicted two accused for five year imprisonment each and imposed fine Rs 120 million in corruption case involving cheating public at large

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Accountability Court No-1 Multan convicted two accused for five year imprisonment each and imposed fine Rs 120 million in corruption case involving cheating public at large.

According to prosecution, accused persons namely Malik Qadeer ul Hassan and Muhammad Ashraf, launched a housing scheme namely Kehkashan City in Mouza Jahingirabad Multan without approval of Multan Development Authority.

Despite being an illegal scheme, the accused persons continued selling plots to the general public sans approval of layout plan, non-execution of mandatory development works. The accused sold plots and cheated public at large.

In addition to conviction, the court further ordered that from the fine so recovered, the remaining development works of the housing scheme shall be completed.

More Stories From Pakistan

