- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Accountability court directed to reconsider acquittal pleas of Imran, Bushra in £190m case
Accountability Court Directed To Reconsider Acquittal Pleas Of Imran, Bushra In £190m Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarks that accountability court has not provided reasons in its decision to reject acquittal pleas, and there were no findings in the decision
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the accountability court to reconsider the acquittal pleas of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in the £190 million case. The court instructed that the decision on the acquittal pleas should be given with detailed reasons.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing on the acquittal requests by the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in the £190 million NAB case.
The court inquired, “Is your main ground that since personal interest is not proven, the acquittal request should be accepted? Why did you file for acquittal at this stage?”
Zaheer Abbas, the lawyer for the PTI founder, argued that unless personal interest is established, the cabinet’s decision is protected under NAB amendments.
The Chief Justice remarked that the accountability court had not provided reasons in its decision to reject the acquittal pleas, and there were no findings in the decision.
The CJ said, “We will return the case to the accountability court, so it can make a new decision with reasons,”.
The PTI founder's lawyer asked the court to issue directions for the accountability court to decide within two weeks.
The NAB prosecutor pointed out that the accountability court had not ruled on Bushra Bibi’s acquittal request. Her lawyer responded that Bushra Bibi had never held public office and that 35 witnesses had not implicated her.
The court acknowledged that Bushra Bibi is not a public officeholder and is the spouse of the PTI founder, and thus directed instructions concerning her plea as well.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit
Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Around eight lakh children vaccinated against polio: DC1 minute ago
-
KP Cabinet approves different resolutions1 minute ago
-
PAA conducts emergency exercise at Multan airport1 minute ago
-
Man held for harassing women1 minute ago
-
Man killed by son in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony for 100 couples held in Mirpurkhas1 minute ago
-
Teenager drowns into Indus River1 minute ago
-
Goethe institut’s regional head visits NUML to strengthen collaboration11 minutes ago
-
Three injured in bike-Tractor collision in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
Romina highlights Pakistan's commitment to environmental protection12 minutes ago
-
Smog Medicine Alert Group formed to combat drug shortages12 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza, SP Pari Gul hold open court to address women’s issues12 minutes ago