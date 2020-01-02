UrduPoint.com
Accountability Court Directs To Provide Copies Of Reference To All The Accused

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 06:42 PM

The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Thursday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provide copies of reference to all the accused involved in embezzlement of funds in subsidy awarded to the sugarcane growers

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on above corruption reference connected with the fake accounts scam. The accused including Abdul Ghani Majeed, Mustafa Zulqarnain, Salman Younus and others had been produced before the judge.

During outset of hearing, NAB prosecutor informed the court that the investigation from the accused couldn't be completed so far. The court court sought the progress report regarding the case from NAB and adjourned hearing of the case till January 20.

The reference is filed under charges of embezzlement of millions of rupees funds issued by the government of Sindh to sugar mills as a subsidy for onward payment to sugarcane farmers.

Sindh government through provincial cane commissioner paid Rs3.9 billion to different sugar mills for onward payment to genuine sugar cane growers as subsidy on account of supply of sugar cane for the season 2014-15.

An investigation was conducted on the eight sugar mills owned by Omni Group of Anwar Majeed and his four sons Abdul Ghani Majeed, Nimr Majeed, Mustafa Zulqarnain Majeed and Ali Kamal Majeed.

The investigation revealed that out of Rs728.18 million subsidy granted to the eight sugar mills of Omni Group, an amount of Rs346 million has been allegedly misappropriated in connivance with senior employees by showing their low paid staff as sugarcane growers.

