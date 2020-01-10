Accountability Court extends Dr Denahaw, Liaqat Qaimkhani judicial remand till Jan 27

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Dr Denshaw and former DG Parks Sindh in fake bank accounts case till January 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Dr Denshaw and former DG Parks Sindh in fake bank accounts case till January 27.

The suspects were produced before the Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir after completion of their judicial remand.

The court further extended the judicial remand of accused and ordered to produce them beforethe court on January 27.